STATO trail bollard removal this week!

TEMISKAMING SHORES — The City of Temiskaming Shores recreation staff are in the process of removing the bollards along the length of the South Temiskaming Active Travel Organization (STATO) trail this week.
Please use caution and slow down while driving near city staff out performing this work.
Once closed, please ensure you follow the Highway Traffic Act which requires cyclists to travel with the direction and flow of traffic. Pedestrians are required to travel on the sidewalk or shoulder of the road facing traffic.
