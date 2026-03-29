DISTRICT—Environment Canada has issued a special weather alert for Sunday, March 29, 2026

Snow on Tuesday, with risk of freezing rain. Total snowfall amounts up to 15 cm possible. Reduced visibility in heavy snow with a risk of freezing rain. This system will begin late Monday night or Tuesday morning and continuing through Tuesday night.

A Colorado low is expected to spread snow, heavy at times, across the Region. The snow may also become mixed with freezing rain or ice pellets which would reduced snowfall accumulations. There remains considerable uncertainty regarding the track and some of the details of this system. At this point, it appears entirely possible that the snow could arrive in two waves with break for several hours on Tuesday. The axis of heaviest snowfall could also shift significantly should the track of this system change.

Roads and walkways may be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Untreated roads may become icy and slippery.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to onstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on x using #ONStorm.

Impacted Areas:

– Agawa

– Chapleau

– Englehart

– Foleyet

– Gogama

– Kirkland Lake

– Lake Superior Park

– Missinaibi Lake

– Temagami

– Temiskaming Shores