Special Olympians and their coaches were at Tim Hortons restaurant in downtown New Liskeard on January 31 for the launch of the Special Olympics donut, a fundraiser to support Special Olympians and their events. Three Temiskaming Special Olympics athletes have qualified for the Provincial Championships in Brantford July 10-13. From the left are Lynn Marwick, Special Olympian Maryann Nichols, coach Sissy Nichols, Special Olympians Marco Maurice and Kayla Marwick. In the front is supporter Ebany Nichols. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)