Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the region stretching between Temiskaming Shores and Temagami just before 1 p.m. today (Fri., Feb. 28).

Buses servicing schools from Kirkland Lake to Temagami were to arrive to collect students at 1 p.m.

Significant snowfall is expected this afternoon and evening, with accumulations of almost 15 centimetres or more.

Environment Canada advised that an Alberta clipper is responsible, bringing snow, heavy at times, over the area. The heaviest snowfall is expected this afternoon and will taper to light flurries overnight.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.