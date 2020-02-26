From Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected.



Snow is expected to begin this evening and gradually increase in intensity. The heaviest snow is likely throughout the day Thursday. Northerly winds will combine with the snow to create blowing and drifting snow over exposed areas. Low visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow will create hazardous travel conditions.



Snowfall amounts should be the highest near the Quebec border. Gradually the snow should taper to flurries by Thursday night.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.