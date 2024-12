Coming up over a hill during a warm-up session, Taya Schaffer won first place in the U16 Female division of the Northern Ontario District (NOD) Cross-Country Race held on December 7 at the Temiskaming Nordic Ski Club. Schaffer will be heading to Gatineau, Quebec, to compete at a race December 13-15 with four other club skiers. See Speaker Sports for more NOD coverage. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)