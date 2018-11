The Timiskaming District Secondary School Saints Senior Boys Volleyball team is pictured here at Iroquois Falls Secondary School after winning the North Eastern Ontario Athletic Association championship. From the left in the back row are Devin Davies, David Tysick, Logan Ettles, Lane Cote, Damian Wilkinson, Patrick Sadler, Jomy Aumond and coach Nikki Cambridge. In the front row from the left are Owen Sauve, William Rowe and Dawson Peddie. (Supplied photo)