ENGLEHART (Staff) – A Small Livestock Buy, Sell and Trade will be taking place on the grounds of the Englehart and Area Community Arena Complex this Saturday, June 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the same time, there will be a yard sale.

Both events are being held as fundraisers for the Englehart and District Agricultural Society and its Englehart Fall Fair.

Livestock at the site will include goats, lambs, pigs and poultry.