Significant snowfall expected tonight into Wednesday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Temiskaming area:

A significant snowfall is expected tonight into Wednesday.

Snow will be heavy at times and blowing snow will begin tonight, or Tuesday morning, and continue into Wednesday. Snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 centimetres are possible before the snow weakens Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Falling snow, along with wind gusts up to 70 km/h will allow for blowing snow to occur and significantly affect visibilities Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions.

This snowfall is a result of a strengthening low pressure system expected to move through eastern Ontario into Quebec Tuesday into Wednesday.

Snowfall warnings may be required as the event draws closer.