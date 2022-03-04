“Significant” freezing rain on weekend: EC

From Environment Canada:

Special weather statement in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

A winter storm will bring significant freezing rain to the area this weekend.

Snow is expected to begin by Saturday afternoon, becoming mixed with ice pellets late Saturday afternoon. The snow will change to freezing rain Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning before transitioning back to snow Sunday afternoon. Ice accretion of 10 mm is possible. Snow and ice pellet accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are likely as well.

Untreated surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Local power outages may be possible. Consider changing travel plans accordingly as hazardous winter travelling conditions are possible.