Search continues for missing man

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – The search is continuing for a Temiskaming Shores man reported missing on Victoria Day.

Gregory Dunn, 68, was last seen on the morning of May 18 in the City of Temiskaming Shores.

Members of the Temiskaming and Kirkland Lake OPP detachments as well as an OPP canine unit and the OPP aviation services are involved in the search for Dunn.

He is described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches in height, 200 pounds in weight, with grey hair and a grey moustache.

He’s believed to be driving a grey 2010 Toyota Tacoma with an Ontario licence plate VF8868.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being and are requesting the public’s assistance to help locate this individual.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gregory Dunn is urged to contact their local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.canadiancrimestoppers.org/tips, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.