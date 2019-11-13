Santa will be in Englehart Parade of Lights

Darlene Wroe

Speaker Reporter

ENGLEHART – Englehart is rolling out the red carpet for Christmas this Friday and Saturday, and Santa Claus himself will be in attendance.

It’s the annual Parade of Lights Friday evening, November 15, and there will be lots to see and do.

The Englehart and Area Historical Museum will be presenting its annual Olde Tyme Christmas with the museum decorated for the season and vendors on hand to provide Christmas shopping activities for authentic gifts.

The Englehart Legion Ladies will be providing a warm luncheon on Friday, and visitors can put in bids on baskets donated by Englehart area businesses.

The Rotary Club will be holding its penny sale at the library, and visitors can also enjoy the display of decorated gingerbread houses, as well as enjoy a cup of hot cider.

The second annual Kids Christmas Corner will be taking place at the Englehart and Area Community Arena Complex Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday during the day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is being hosted by the Englehart Rotary Club and will also include a trade show for the adults on the same floor.

During this time children will be able to purchase a gift for their family members for $5 and elves will be on hand to help them wrap it.

The Englehart Parade of Lights, organized by the Charlton-Englehart Lions Club, will get underway at 7 p.m. on Friday evening.

Santa Claus will be aboard the 701 Steam Locomotive replica float.

Folks will be able to enjoy a cup of hot chocolate served by Ace Hardware during the parade.

Following the parade, Santa Claus will be upstairs at the arena where children can get their pictures taken with him.