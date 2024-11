The TDSS Saints Junior Boys volleyball team captured the NEOAA Championship in Timmins on November 19. From the left in the back row are coach Tom Barker, Cruz Batisse, Austin Glover, Ashton Boudreault, Brady Krieger, Gideon Kostyk, Connor Leudke, Laughlin Sadler, Jackson Dougall and Alex McDonald. In the front row, same order, are Jack Phippen, Emerson Spence, Carson McDonald, Graham Baerg, Ryan Larocque and James Brazeau. (Supplied photo)