Rock the Shores NOCA curling finals today, Sunday, Feb 2!

It’s the Super bowl of Northern Ontario provincial curling championships and it is happening today, Sunday, February 2 at the Don Shepherdson Memorial Arena in New Liskeard. The Rock the Shores Northern Ontario Provincial Curling Association (NOCA) 2020 men’s championship involving the Jacobs versus Badiuk rinks begins at 1:30 p.m. while the Scotties women’s final has the McCarville rink brushing up against the Burns rink in the final game at 5:30 p.m.