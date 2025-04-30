Road closure Hwy. 65 West

ELK LAKE – Drivers are advised that Highway 65 West between Elk Lake and Highway 66 may be closed for several days as repair crews make repairs following a washout earlier this week.

The OPP recommend that motorists use Highway 66 West to access Matachewan and will provide updates as information becomes available.

Visit the Ontario Ministry of Transportation website at ontario.ca/511, or call 511 for traveller’s information such as road conditions, construction reports, road closures, traffic reports, traffic cameras and interactive mapping.