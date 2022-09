Several groups gathered near Lake Temiskaming to network and talk about overdoses and the opioid crisis affecting communities across this region and province as part of International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31. Temiskaming EMS paramedic superintendent Trevor Neddo (left) stands beside equipment used to assist people experiencing overdose or poisoning situations in the region. He is pictured with TDSS Grade 11 Health Care class student Mia Bailey and teacher Thomas McLean. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)