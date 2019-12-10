Region not included in planned OSSTF walkout

Schools in the southern Temiskaming area will not be affected by Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) strike action this week.

The OSST has announced that it will stage a second one-day walkout in nine school boards and select schools on December 11. No local school board is included in the list released by the federation December 6.

The federation has said it will continue its limited province-wide withdrawal of services, targeting administrative tasks and initiatives led by school boards and the Ministry of Education, that began late last month.