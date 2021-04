With the region’s move into the COVID Red Zone, hockey for the U13 Mik Mak and Rotary Puckhounds, seen here earlier in the season, and all TSMHA players has come to an end. In this February game, Rotary goalie Jamie Mackewn kept his eye on the puck as it circulated in front of him with teammate Tyler Leonard and Mik Mak forward Marshall Rioux-Fraser on the lookout. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)