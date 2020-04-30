Rainfall warning update

11:10 AM EDT Thursday 30 April 2020

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Rain, heavy at times continues. The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall.



An additional 10 to 25 mm is expected today.



The higher rainfall amounts are expected in an area from near Sault Ste. Marie and northeast towards Kirkland Lake.



Rain is expected to end near Sault Ste. Marie this afternoon and near the Quebec border this evening.



As of early this morning, rainfall amounts ranging between 20 and 50 mm have been reported. By the time the rain comes to an end today, total rainfall amounts of 35 to 70 mm are likely.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts. Keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks.