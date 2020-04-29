Rainfall warning from Environment Canada

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Rain, heavy at times is expected. The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall.



Rain arrived in the area from Sault Ste. Marie to Manitoulin early this morning, and is now spreading across the Nickel Belt. The rain will continue to expand northeastward to reach from Gogoma to New Liskeard this afternoon.



Rain will continue tonight and into Thursday. Rain is expected to end near Lake Superior Thursday morning and near the Quebec border by Thursday evening.



Total rainfall amounts of 25 to 50 mm are forecast.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.