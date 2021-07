During a Quilts of Valour ceremony at the Fielder home in New Liskeard on July 14, the family gathered to honour Canadian Armed Forces veteran Ryan Fielder with a homemade quilt. It was proudly made by his mother and Gem Sewing in New Liskeard. From the left are Ryan’s mother Linda Fielder, Ryan Fielder, dad Kent Fielder, grandmother Betty Fielder and Jack Fielder, Ryan’s son. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)