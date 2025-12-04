Pinkerton Memorial food drive December 6

The annual Kevin Pinkerton Memorial Food Drive is set for December 6 on two fronts.

Current and retired Ministry of Natural Resources staff (where Pinkerton worked for many years) including Conservation Officers, Ontario Parks, and Hills Lake Fish Hatchery staff will be joined by Temiskaming EMS and students from the Health Care program at Timiskaming District Secondary School.

The Saturday food drive takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Walmart and at Davey’s Independent Grocer Dec. 6.

All donations will be divided between the New Liskeard, Haileybury, Cobalt/Coleman/Latchford, Temagami/Bear Island and Englehart food banks.