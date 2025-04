It was all smiles as the Pedersen Construction Puckhounds won gold at the U13 A NOHA Tournament of Champions April 6 in Hearst. They will now compete against the best teams in the province at the OHF Championships April 18-20 in Lakeshore, Ontario. In the back row are coaches James McDougall, trainer Kyle Smart, assistant coach Scott Beeson, head coach Rob Pedersen. In the back row from the left are Kaden Genier, Jackson Smart, Kael Bigelow and Easton Phillips. In the front row are Alex Aitchison, Kasey Paquette, Andre Harvey, Tyler Pedersen, Jack Schoenijahn, Wyatt Beeson, Cooper Eckensviller, Nate Roman, Cedrik Allaire and Rogan Black. The goalies are Benoit Holtz and Rylan McDougall. (Supplied photo)