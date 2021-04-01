Outbreak update at Kirkland Lake hospital

KIRKLAND LAKE – Visitor restrictions continue at both Englehart and Kirkland Lake hospitals amid an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the Kirkland Lake site.

Surgical services in Kirkland Lake will be limited, effective April 6, to cope with staffing challenges and pressures associated with the outbreak.

Blanche River Health, which oversees the two hospitals, provided an update on the outbreak today (Thursday):

A total of eight hospital employees at the Kirkland Lake site have tested positive for COVID-19, associated with the current outbreak. One new case was identified earlier this week.

Some of the affected employees have been cleared to return to work while others continue to self-isolate in accordance with public health protocols.

The hospital continues to work closely with the Timiskaming Health Unit, and our Kirkland Lake site has been undertaking broad COVID-19 testing initiatives in support of contact tracing and spread mitigation efforts.

There has been a total of six COVID-19 positive patients admitted to the Kirkland Lake site in the past few weeks, and there are currently two in-patients remaining. The most recent COVID-19 positive in-patient was admitted last weekend. Both patients are currently stable.

The public is advised that a full visitor restriction will continue at both the Englehart and Kirkland Lake sites.

Out-patient services continue to be available on an appointment only basis, with the exception of physiotherapy services at our Kirkland Lake site which have been temporarily suspended.

Effective April 6 surgical services at our Kirkland Lake site are being scaled back to address high priority or emergent cases only, due to staffing challenges and ongoing pressures associated with the current outbreak.

Our emergency departments are always open 24/7 to emergency, urgent and priority needs.

Blanche River Health would like to remind everyone to follow all public health measures to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission, especially during this time of increased COVID-19 variant cases.