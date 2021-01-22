Outbreak declared at Extendicare Tri-Town

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Special) – A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Extendicare Tri-Town in Haileybury after three staff members tested positive as part of the provincial asymptomatic surveillance program.

The cases are currently under investigation and the individuals are self-isolating.

The Timiskaming Health Unit announced the outbreak in a January 22 media release.

It said contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are, in the process of being notified.

The health unit, along with Temiskaming Hospital, the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, and Ontario Health-North, is working closely with the facility to ensure that all measures are in place to protect residents and staff.

“We are announcing an outbreak with three new cases today,” said Dr. Glenn Corneil, the district’s acting medical officer of health and the health unit’s CEO.

“Although we declared yesterday that our district had zero active COVID-19 cases, we know how quickly the situation can change,” he said.

“We are working with partners to make sure that all precautions are in place for resident and staff safety.”

The province of Ontario is currently in lockdown.

The health unit said district residents need to stay home except for essential travel and especially need to avoid social gatherings.