OPP targeting the “big four” on Labour Day weekend

DISTRICT (Special) – Temiskaming OPP have started the annual LabourDay traffic campaign.

From September 3 to September 6, officers will be specifically targeting the “Big Four” offences to reduce injuries and deaths on Ontario’s roads, waterways and trail systems.

The campaign focuses on increasing public awareness and compliance with traffic laws relating to the four leading causal factors in traffic deaths:

• Alcohol/drug-impaired driving

• Distracted driving (including texting and inattentive driving)

• Aggressive driving (including speeding)

• Lack of occupant restraints (seatbelts).

In 2021 so far, the Temiskaming OPP have investigated approximately 187 collisions involving motor vehicles, off-road vehicles and motorized snow vehicles. Four involved fatalities and 30 others involved injuries.

Twenty-four of the collisions were speed-related, three were impaired-related, 44 were inattention-related, and 28 were animal-related.

Police urge the public to take a few minutes prior to departure to be fully prepared, wear a helmet, prepare for the weather, and don’t drive if impaired.

The OPP is also reminding motorists to be mindful about Ontario’s Move Over law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over when passing an emergency vehicle (ambulance, fire and police) on the shoulder of the road.

“If your long weekend activities include operating a motor vehicle, a boat or an off-road vehicle, be certain that you understand the laws associated,” said police in a news release.

“Expect higher volumes of traffic and never risk anyone’s life due to unsafe operating or driving behaviour. Arrive at your destination and return home safely this Labour Day long weekend.”