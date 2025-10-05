OPP Search continues for armed man

#TemiskamingOPP is searching for Adam CRAIGEN, 34 years old, believed to be armed and dangerous, at large in the Latchford and Temagami North area where an emergency alert remains in effect.

The individual is described as medium build, approximately 180 cm (5’11”), and was last seen wearing a beige or grey Tilley-style hat, dark brown clothing, and carrying a military-style backpack.

If you see someone matching this description, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately. Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect should immediately contact 1-888-310-1122.

The emergency alert is still in effect, the public should continue sheltering in place and avoid the affected area around Roosevelt Road. If you are outdoors, seek shelter in a secure location.

The OPP would like to thank members of the public for their continued patience and cooperation as officers work to resolve this situation. ^pia