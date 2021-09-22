OPP host child/vulnerable ID clinic

TEMISKAMING SHORES — The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are hosting an EZ Child ID kit event on September 23 and 24 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the detachment, located at 300 Armstrong Street in New Liskeard.

The purpose of the ID kit is to collect information and photos of a child or vulnerable identified as high risk for becoming lost or wandering.

The information could be later used to help police in the event of an abduction or missing person case.

The public is welcome to attend this free event by appointment only.

For more information contact Community Safety Officer Jennifer Smith at 705-647-8400 or email Jennifer.smith@opp.ca