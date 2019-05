Under sunny skies, Timiskaming District Secondary School (TDSS) hosted an exhibition soccer day to begin the high school soccer season on Tuesday, May 14. Five boys and five girls teams competed in the event including TDSS, Ecole secondaire catholique Sainte-Marie, O’Gorman High School, Kapuskasing District High School and Kirkland Lake District Composite School. TDSS Saints player Regan Lamb moves the ball up the pitch watched closely by ESCSM Apollo Philippe Corbin with Dominik Rivard in the background. The game ended in a 0-0 tie. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)