Old bikes, new owners

TEMISKAMING SHORES – The next bike donation event in Temiskaming Shores is almost a year away, but volunteers are getting ready.

Anyone with a gently used bicycle – for a toddler, child, teen or adult – can donate it for a giveaway next year.

Donations should be placed on the yellow bike rack at the rear of the Dymond Community Hall Building.

For more information, contact Jeff Thompson, superintendent of community programs, at 705-647-5709, ext. 4225.