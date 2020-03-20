OFSC trails close March 21

Due to the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the constantly changing updates and directives from all levels of government, the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) is taking proactive measures to support efforts to reduce the spread of this worldwide pandemic.

These are unprecedented times and like many other responsible businesses the OFSC is taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety of you, your families, communities and businesses across the province.

The OFSC Board of Governors made a formal decision to cease trail operations and grooming effective immediately on any trails which are still available to the public. Effective midnight, Saturday, March 21 all OFSC Prescribed Snowmobile Trails in Ontario will be closed and anyone accessing such trails from that date forward will be trespassing. This advance notification will provide all remaining touring snowmobilers ample time to get home.