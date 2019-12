On December 5 in the small gym at Timiskaming District Secondary School, the NLPS Invitational Indoor Soccer Tournament was a big hit with boys and girls in Grades 3-6 with over 200 children competing. The players from the far back moving forward are Ecole catholique St-Michel’s Noah Juurlink, NLPS player Hayden Noyes, Ste-Michel’s Maverick Hill (front left) and Carter Abraham from NLPS. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)