Nine new cases

DISTRICT (Staff) – There are nine new positive cases of COVID-19 in the district, the Timiskaming Health Unit announced at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 1.

“Four cases are in the south part, four cases are in the central part, and one case is in the north part of the district of Timiskaming,” the Health Unit stated in its bulletin. “Five cases are under investigation and four cases are contacts of confirmed cases. The individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified,” the Health Unit continued.

This brings the total number of active cases in the district to 54, and of those, two people are currently hospitalized.