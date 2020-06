A reminder that the Lions Midgets hockey team will be holding a curbside bottle drive this Saturday, June 13th. We’ll be happy to collect any donations left curbside or at your front door. Simply contact any member of the Lions Midgets, leave a Facebook message, or call/text 705-648-3808 to arrange for pickup. You can also email lionsmidgetsnl@gmail.com. Please be generous and thank you.