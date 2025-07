City of Temiskaming Shores Age Friendly coordinator Lynn Julien is pictured here sitting in a water wheelchair on a newly installed accessibility mat with city supervisor of programming Jeff Thompson behind her. The mat runs along the sand at the Haileybury beach. The city will have two water wheelchairs and one mat at the Haileybury beach and at the New Liskeard beach, in an effort to provide more accessible-friendly facilities. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)