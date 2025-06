The 2025 North Eastern Ontario Athletic Association (NEOAA) Champions, for the fourth straight time, are the Ecole secondaire catholique Sainte-Marie Apollo girls soccer team. They will now travel to the OFSAA Girls A Soccer Championships being held in Welland June 5-7. From the left in the back row are Mackenzie Koch, Dani-Eve Rivard, Maëlle Walkingshaw, Abby Card, Paige Koch, Kaylee Fotheringham, Claire Sayeau, Sarah Dufresne, Summer Bergeron, Jena Card, coach Alex Bain and Isabelle Peddie. In the middle row are Kaylee Forget, Alexy Walkingshaw, Zynia Rowell, Anneli Rivet, Jayda Rivet, Karyane Walkingshaw, Maria Ethier, and Madison Potter. In the front row are Avery Caron, Gabrielle Gauthier and Elisabeth Lajeunesse. (Supplied photo)