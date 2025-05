Sunshine greeted about 200 walkers who strode in solidarity to honour the missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and gender diverse people of Canada. The annual MMIWG2S+ Walk, held on May 5, was hosted by the Keepers of the Circle in New Liskeard. The walkers started off at the Temiskaming Shores Chamber of Commerce office and ended at the Keepers office on Scott Street in New Liskeard. About 140 TDSS students and staff bolstered the walk with their presence. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)