Mix of hazardous winter weather predicted: EC

Special weather statement from Environment Canada (EC) December 10 in effect for:

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Wintry mix of precipitation expected tonight through Saturday.

Hazards:

Snow, at times heavy. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm.

Risk of freezing rain Saturday morning.

Reduced visibility due to occasional blowing snow.

When:

Tonight through Saturday.

Impacts:

Be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Slow down driving in slippery conditions.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Discussion:

A strengthening low pressure system is forecast to track northeast across Lake Huron on Saturday. Precipitation is expected to begin as snow tonight and transition to periods of rain Saturday morning. Freezing rain may occur during this transition process. There remains some uncertainty in the track of the low pressure system. As a result, the phase of precipitation expected and snowfall amounts could change. Warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.