Million dollar COVID fund for charities

The United Way in Northeastern Ontario has more than $1 million available for charities serving people particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money comes from the Emergency Community Support Fund, a $350 million federal initiative that’s being delivered through the United Way, Community Foundations of Canada and the Canadian Red Cross.

“The demand for services has increased dramatically, and these much needed resources will have a tremendous impact,” said Mary Lou Hussak, executive director of the United Way Centraide North East Ontario, in a press release.

To learn more about the support fund or to download an application, go to uwcneo.com.