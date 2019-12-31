MADD wants you to ring in the New Year the right way

As Canadians prepare to welcome in 2020, MADD Canada is reminding everyone to include sober transportation in their New Year’s party plans.



“We wish everyone a Happy New Year and all the best in 2020,” said MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer Andrew Murie. “Most importantly, we wish that everyone gets home from their festivities safely. Please don’t risk your life or the lives of others by driving impaired. Plan ahead for a sober ride home.”

Hundreds of Canadians are killed and tens of thousands are injured in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs each year. These tragedies are 100 per cent preventable.

A few simple guidelines can help ensure the New Year starts off right for everyone.

For Party-Goers:

If you’re making the rounds to holiday parties and are planning on drinking or consuming cannabis, eliminate the risk to get behind the wheel altogether and plan a sober transportation option:

Book an Uber.

Take a cab.

Take public transportation.

Arrange a designated driver.

Plan to spend the night.

For Party Hosts:

As a party host, you have some responsibility for the safety of your guests. There are some simple precautions you can take to make sure your guests don’t drive under the influence of alcohol and/or cannabis:

Have lots of food and non-alcohol/low alcohol beverages available.

Serve drinks yourself so you can monitor how much your guests are consuming. Don’t serve alcohol to guests who are already intoxicated. Stop serving alcohol long before you expect the party to wind up.

If guests are consuming cannabis, try to be aware of their consumption / impairment levels.

Know how your guests are getting home and who is driving.

If you have Uber in your area, download the app.

Have taxi numbers available.

Be prepared to have intoxicated guests spend the night at your house.

MADD Canada also encourages motorists to be aware of other drivers and if they see any driver they suspect is impaired, call 911. That call could save a life.

Revellers looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driver App. Visit www.uber.com/partner/en-ca/madd-canada for more information.