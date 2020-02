The Englehart Curling Club’s Team Pharmasave has punched their ticket to the U18 girls provincials being held in Sault Ste. Marie from March 4 to 8. From the left are Alyssa Wheeldon, Aurora Paradis, Madison McNaughton, Kenzie McLean and Faith Ménard-Dalley. Missing from the photo is coach Luke Mayhew. (Supplied photo)