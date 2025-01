The 2025 Kal Tire Challenge Cup pitted the U13 TSMHA Poly Ure Castings Puckhounds up against the Englehart Express in the first games for both these teams on January 10 at the Shelley Herbert-Shea Memorial Arena. In the foreground is Puckhound Devontae Guy playing the puck against Owen Leveille of the Express. The Puckhounds won the game 5-0 and went all the way to the championship game skating away with a silver medal for their efforts. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)