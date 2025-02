During the first game of the 2025 Pioneer Diesel Challenge Cup held at the Don Shepherdson Memorial Arena on February 21, the U9 Grant Fuels Puckhounds faced off against the Scotiabank Puckhounds, winning 9-2. Both teams met again in the U9 Tier Three final on Sunday and Grant Fuels won by a closer score of 7-5. From the left is Grant Fuels player Rayne Sutherland fighting for the puck against Scotiabank players Luka Holtz and Hayden Gauvreau, with Grant Fuels player Barrett Cousins on the far right. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)