At the Gwillimdale Farms warehouse along Highway 11 north of Temiskaming Shores on December 19 picking up Christmas Food Share boxes to be distributed in the South Temiskaming region from the left are Gwillimdale Farms employees Braydon Barton and Tryston Edwards, Jim Runnals, Dick Farrow, John Wilson, Charlie Warner, Kirby Seymour, Bob St. Jean, Don Sauve, Dave Wilson and Mike Wilson. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)

Local grower helps families during the holidays

Sue Nielsen

Speaker Reporter

DISTRICT — Partnerships between the Ontario Produce Marketing Association (OMPA), the Toronto Wholesalers Produce Association (TWPA) and Gwillimdale Farms owner John Hambly provided 722 hampers of Christmas goodness to families in need during the holidays across Northern Ontario.

As a transport truck pulled into the yard at the Gwillimdale Farms warehouse, located along Highway 11 in Harley Township, people representing service clubs, churches and not-for profit groups began unloading boxes containing 18 different fresh produce items to be distributed in Haileybury, New Liskeard, Thornloe and Englehart.

“Gwillimdale is proud to be supporting such a worthy cause,” noted Hambly.

“Being surrounded by fresh fruits and vegetables in this beautiful part of Ontario makes it easy to forget about the need that exists so close to home.”

This year’s efforts include drop-offs in Timmins of over 250 hampers which were flown to remote First Nation communities near Thunder Bay.

A former Kirkland Laker resident, Daniel Spiegelman, is also sponsoring the food boxes.

“We are picking up the boxes for the Rotary Club of Englehart,” noted Warner. He said Spiegelman grew up in Kirkland Lake and is in the grocery/produce business in Southern Ontario, but has a special place in his heart for the North.

