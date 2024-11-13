Little Claybelt Homesteaders Museum hosting bake sale

TEMISKAMING SHORES — It’s that time of year when Christmas themed markets and sales are taking place across the region.

The Little Claybelt Homesteaders Museum is hosting a bake sale and gift shop open event on Saturday, November 16, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Guests are invited to get their Christmas shopping done early by purchasing some baking and various items from the gift shop.

A variety of local history books are available to purchase at the museum.