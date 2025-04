Max Stinkowji of the Lions moves an Iroquois Falls Stingers player away from his goalie, Kael Rivard, in the first game of the NOHA Tournament of Champions April 4 at the Don Shepherdson Memorial Arena. The Lions won the game 2-1 and went undefeated in the next three games until Sunday morning when they met up with the Porcupine Gold Kings, losing 5-2. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)