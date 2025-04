The West Nipissing goaltender makes a pad save as Jackson Smith of the Lions, left, looks to pounce. New Liskeard won both games March 29 in Haileybury by 5-2 and 5-0 scores. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)

Steven Larocque Speaker Editor TEMISKAMING SHORES – An NOHA is a big tournament, but an even bigger one lies ahead for the New Liskeard Lions – if they can get…

Register This content is for Speaker Online Digital Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here