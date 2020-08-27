Last call to file taxes to ensure payments continue



OTTAWA – Canadians who receive the Canada child benefit (CCB) and the Goods and services tax/Harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit need to complete their 2019 tax returns as soon as possible.

As of August 22, more than 1.3 million Canadians who were eligible in 2018 for the CCB or GST/HST credits have not yet filed their 2019 tax return or have not yet received an assessment for their return from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). If you’re one of these Canadians, you have to file your taxes to receive your benefits and credits.

Filing as soon as possible will ensure you have as little disruption as possible to your payments beyond September 2020.

If you’re unable to file, your estimated payments will stop in October and you may have to repay what you received in July, August, and September 2020.

