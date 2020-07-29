Lakeshore closed due to fatalities July 29

Lakeshore Road remains closed between Melville Street and Radley’s Hill. It is unknown when it will re-open. 

OPP is advising motorists to drive carefully and to use the detour to avoid the crash scene.

On July 29, 2020 shortly before 2:00 p.m., members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Temiskaming District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Temiskaming Shores Fire Department responded to a call for a motor vehicle collision involving a bus and two cyclists, on Lakeshore Road, in the City of Temiskaming Shores.  

The OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) and the Office of the Chief Coroner- Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS) are assisting with this investigation. 

The two cyclists have been confirmed deceased.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available. 

