Labouring on the road

DISTRICT – The Labour Day traffic campaign has begun.

From September 4 to September 7, the Ontario Provincial Police will be targeting the Big 4 offences – alcohol/drug impairment, speeding, distracted driving, and lack of occupant restraints.

Police say these high-risk behaviours account for the majority of motor vehicle collision fatalities and are completely preventable.

Police urge drivers to take a few minutes prior to departure to be fully prepared, wear a helmet, be prepared for the weather, and to not drive while impaired.

The OPP are also reminding motorists to be mindful of Ontario’s Move Over law that requires drivers to slow down and move over when passing an emergency vehicle – ambulance, fire or police – on the shoulder of the road.